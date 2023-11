Indian real estate firm Brigade Enterprises reported a 72% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for housing projects.

The property developer's consolidated net profit rose to 1.34 billion Indian rupees ($16.1 million) from 775.8 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from real estate, its largest unit, rose 70% to Rs 1,034 crore.