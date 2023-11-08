Home / Companies / Results / GE T&D India Q2 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 37.12 cr

GE T&D India Q2 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 37.12 cr

The order bookings were Rs 1,080 crore, up 123 per cent compared to Rs 490 crore in the July-September quarter of 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
GE T&D India on Wednesday posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 37.17 crore in the July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 706.90 crore in the quarter from Rs 728.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO of GE T&D India said in a statement, "We witnessed a continued surge in the order book in Q2, driven by India's energy transition needs and government's focus on renewable energy schemes.

"We are also pleased to report a notable improvement in profit in the second quarter along with a significant reduction in net debt."

The order bookings were Rs 1,080 crore, up 123 per cent compared to Rs 490 crore in the July-September quarter of 2022.

With over 100 years of presence in India, GE T&D India is a leading player in the Power Transmission & Distribution business - A product portfolio ranging from Medium Voltage to Ultra High Voltage (1200 kV) for Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Industry and Infrastructure markets.

Topics :GE T&D IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

