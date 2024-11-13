Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 11% to Rs 118.98 cr

Total income also fell to Rs 1,138.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 1,407.92 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:43 PM IST
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.98 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 133.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 1,138.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 1,407.92 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

