Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 results: Loss narrows to Rs 7,176 cr, revenue up 1.8%

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said its consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 7,175.9 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 8,746.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from services of Vodafone Idea (VIL) increased 1.8 per cent to Rs 10,918.1 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 10,714.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 10,932.2 crore during the quarter from Rs 10,716.3 crore a year ago, it stated.