Castrol India results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 232 cr in June quarter

Lubes maker Castrol India Limited reported a marginal 3 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 232 crore for the June 2024 quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 225 crore in the April-June period of 2023.

The revenue from operations during the second quarter rose 5 per cent to Rs 1,398 crores compared to Rs 1,334 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Castrol India said.

Castrol India follows the January-December period of the year for financial reporting.

"Our balanced focus on volumes and margins, along with our commitment to innovation and brand building, has driven revenue growth," Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer at Castrol India Limited, said.