Force Motors Q1 results: Net profit jumps 69% to Rs 116 cr on high demand

Indian automaker Force Motors reported a 69 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as it benefitted from increasing demand, boosting its shares 10 per cent.

The company, which also makes engines for BMW and Mercedes cars in India, said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 116 cr (about $14 million) in the April-June quarter, from Rs 6,856 lakh a year earlier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Force, which manufactures commercial vehicles (CV), including vans, school buses and ambulances, reported a 27 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,885 cr during the quarter, driven by a 10 per cent jump in sales volumes.