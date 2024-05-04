Home / Companies / Results / CDSL Q4 result: Net profit doubles to Rs 129 cr, income up 86% at Rs 267 cr

CDSL Q4 result: Net profit doubles to Rs 129 cr, income up 86% at Rs 267 cr

CDSL had over 11.56 crore demat accounts in March this year

CDSL
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leading depository CDSL on Saturday said its net profit doubled to Rs 129 crore for the three months ended March 2024.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 63 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income rose 86 per cent to Rs 267 crore in March quarter 2023-24 from Rs 144 crore in the year-ago period.

For entire financial year 2023-24, the depository clocked a net profit of Rs 420 crore, marking a surge of 52 per cent from the preceding year. Total income stood at Rs 907 crore in FY24, a growth of 46 per cent.

CDSL had over 11.56 crore demat accounts in March this year.

"We remain committed to empowering market participants with digital services like ASBA, e-AGM, eDIS, and Margin pledge mechanism. These tools enhance capital market efficiency and security, and our sustained business and financial growth is a result of the trust placed in us by the stakeholders of the capital markets," Nehal Vora, MD & CEO said.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for FY24, subject to approval of shareholders.

Additionally, a special dividend of Rs 3 per equity share was recommended, bringing the total dividend payout to Rs 22 per equity share. This is subject to approval of shareholders.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

Also Read

Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep: Why are demat accounts rising in these cities

Chennai Petroleum stock up 17% on strong Q4 results, dividend announcement

Demat accounts on Central Depository Services platform crosses 100 mn mark

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

New demat account tally slips below 3 million in October, shows data

IDBI Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 44% to Rs 1,628 cr, NII rises 12%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 result: Net profit up 17% at Rs 5,337.2 cr

Britannia Industries Q4 results: Net profit down 3.8% at Rs 536.6 crore

NSE Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,478 crore, revenue up 34%

Carborundum Universal Q4 results: Net profit declines to Rs 142.56 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CDSLCentral Depository Services (India) Limited CDSLCentral Depository Services

First Published: May 04 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story