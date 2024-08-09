CESC Q1 results: Firm posts 9% rise in profit on summer, industrial demand

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India experienced a sharp rise in power demand amid sturdy manufacturing activity and scorching weather in a summer that stretched beyond the March-May period into June

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Indian electrical utility company CESC posted an 8.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by surging power demand.
 
The Kolkata-based company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 378 crore ($45 million) in the April-June quarter from Rs 347 crore a year ago.
 

Revenue from operations rose 12.8% to Rs 4863 crores.
 
India experienced a sharp rise in power demand amid sturdy manufacturing activity and scorching weather in a summer that stretched beyond the March-May period into June.
 
The impact of the industrial and summer demand also reflected in the earnings of peers Tata Power and Torrent Power.


First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

