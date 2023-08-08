Home / Companies / Results / Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit dips 1% to Rs 338.60 cr due to poor sales

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit dips 1% to Rs 338.60 cr due to poor sales

Expenses remained lower at Rs 5,087.96 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 6,821.97 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday posted a marginal drop of 0.9 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 338.60 crore in the April-June quarter due to poor sales.

The firm's net profit was Rs 341.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income on a consolidated basis declined 23.34 per cent to Rs 5,589.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 7,291.18 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said there were higher volumes of urea during the first quarter but the revenue decreased mainly due to lower gas prices. Similarly, there was lower revenue from phosphatic and potassium fertilisers because of lower volumes and prices.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 5,087.96 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 6,821.97 crore a year ago.

The consolidated financial results include the financial details of four subsidiaries.

Aug 08 2023

