Fintech platform MobiKwik on Tuesday announced that it posted a consolidated profit for the first time at Rs 3 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1 FY24). The firm, however, for the second time in succession, reported a positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 13.6 crore in Q1, FY24, a 181 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.

The company's revenue in Q1 FY24 grew 68 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter in the last financial year. It generated Rs 177 crore in revenue in Q1 FY24, and its contribution margin rose by 108 per cent to Rs 73.9 crore.

In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, MobiKwik recorded Rs 160 crore in revenue. Moreover, it recorded an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 3 crore in the same period.

"In the financial year 2022-23, we achieved all the major goals we set for MobiKwik the previous year, and our vision for FY 2023-24 is to achieve profitability in all quarters. The first quarter has been a good start to the fiscal year. Our numbers are positive in all parameters, be it adjusted Ebitda, Ebitda or profit before tax (PBT). We expect to deliver 80 per cent or more top-line growth for this fiscal year," said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer at MobiKwik.

The company also said that they are geared for two-fold growth in the current fiscal year to an estimated Rs 1,100 crore revenue.

"Our focus for this fiscal is twofold - to increase our presence in Tier-III, IV cities and towns, and to start offering financial products to our small merchants. We believe that a lot of India's digital growth is now coming from small cities, towns, and villages, and we want to tap into that potential," Singh added.

Start-ups in the country have recently begun to post profits.

E-commerce start-up Meesho announced its maiden profit on a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) level in July. This development can be attributed to a rise in the company's order volumes and revenue and cutting down costs. While the company did not disclose the actual PAT figures, it said the numbers were in 'single digits', indicating that the PAT was under Rs 10 crore.

In a recent interaction with Business Standard, quick commerce firm Zepto's co-founder and chief executive officer Aadit Palicha said that he expects the company to become cash flow positive in the upcoming year. The company has seen a 300 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales this year. Dark stores, contributing to over half of its business, are profitable.

Food aggregator platform Zomato posted profits for the first time in Q1 FY24. The company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2 crore for the quarter that ended in June 2023, compared to a loss of Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations grew 71 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,416 crore in Q1 FY24, up from Rs 1,414 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Zomato's rival Swiggy's food delivery business turned profitable in the March quarter of financial year 2023 (Q4 FY23) after considering corporate costs and excluding employee stock options (ESOP).

Paytm, the only listed payments fintech in India, in its first quarter results this year, announced that its revenue from operations jumped 39 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,342 crore. Moreover, the fintech has been able to control its losses. It trimmed its losses to Rs 358.4 crore. It had posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the previous year and is eyeing profitability by September this year.