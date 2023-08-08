Home / Companies / Results / Fintech firm MobiKwik posts first ever consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 3 cr

Fintech firm MobiKwik posts first ever consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 3 cr

Taku said that she expects other startups also to turn profitable as it will give a boost to the investment environment in the country and sentiments of investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Unicorn Fintech firm MobiKwik on Tuesday reported its first ever consolidated profit at Rs 3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, a senior company official said.

MobiKwik Co-Founder and COO Upasana Taku told PTI that MobiKwik has become the first fintech firm to post consolidated profit and expects to maintain the momentum throughout the year.

"We have registered an adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 13.6 crore which is 181 per cent increase on a year-on-year basis.

"This is the second consecutive quarter when we have posted positive EBITDA and the first quarter when we have posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3 crore. We expect to continue the growth momentum and achieve full-year profitability," Taku said.

Taku said that she expects other startups also to turn profitable as it will give a boost to the investment environment in the country and sentiments of investors.

She said that MobiKwik has been growing consistently without cash burn and margins have been improving quarter over quarter.

"Our revenues grew to Rs 177 crores in the quarter, which is 68 per cent higher compared to corresponding quarter last fiscal and contribution margin rose by 108 per cent to Rs 73.9 crore," Taku said.

In the March 2023 quarter, MobiKwik had posted revenue of Rs 160 crore and recorded an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 3 crore.

"In FY 2022-23, we achieved all the major goals we set for MobiKwik the previous year. First quarter has been a good start to the fiscal year. Our numbers are positive in all parameters, be it adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA or PBT (profit before tax). We expect to deliver over 80 per cent topline growth for this fiscal year," Taku said.

Peak XV backed MobiKwik ended the financial year 2022-23 with Rs 560 crore in revenue and became profitable from the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23, and its contribution margin rose to Rs 169.5 crore as compared to Rs 42 crores in FY 2021-22, nearly 304 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

She said that the company gets about half of the business from payments services which is mainly payment made from wallet service and the rest of the half from distribution of financial services comprising buy-now-pay-later, consumer loans etc.

The company at present has over 14 registered user base and around 40 lakh merchant partners.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

