Home / Companies / Results / Brigade Enterprises Q1 profit falls 56% as real estate sales drag

Brigade Enterprises Q1 profit falls 56% as real estate sales drag

Real estate consulting firm Anarock said in July factors like inflation, any potential rise in interest rates and corporate layoffs could weigh on growth in the next two quarters

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Brigade Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell 56.1%, hurt by weaker sales at its core real estate segment.
 
The property developer's consolidated net profit fell to 385.3 million rupees ($4.65 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from 876.8 million rupees a year earlier, while revenue from operations fell 27.5% to 6.54 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Some Indian real estate firms are seeing sales fall as near-term demand for housing cooled off during the quarter after a year of high growth.

Real estate consulting firm Anarock said in July factors like inflation, any potential rise in interest rates and corporate layoffs could weigh on growth in the next two quarters.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment 12 months) months) RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue profit Mean # of Stock to Div growth growth rating analyst price target yield s (%) Brigade Enterprises 34.47 13.65 17.34 41.75 STRONG 14 0.93 0.34 Ltd BUY DLF Ltd 40.44 50.30 19.32 29.85 BUY 17 0.94 0.82 Godrej Properties 50.70 73.33 26.56 27.50 HOLD 19 0.97 -- Ltd Oberoi Realty Ltd 20.66 15.95 24.02 5.02 HOLD 23 1.01 0.36

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE
($1 = 82.8310 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

Brigade Enterprises sells properties worth Rs 2,618.5 cr in Apr-Dec FY23

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Stocks to watch: SpiceJet, Bharti Airtel, SAIL, Wipro, Brigade Ent, Mastek

Fintech platform MobiKwik delivers profit for Q1FY24, second time in a row

Oil India's Q1 profit rises marginally as lower costs outweigh rev drop

Fintech firm MobiKwik posts first ever consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 3 cr

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Topics :Brigade EnterprisesReal Estate Q1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story