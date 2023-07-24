Chemicals & polymers firm SRF posts 41% fall in profit on lower sales

Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 3.59 billion rupees ($43.86 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 6.08 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
SRF's total revenue from operations for the quarter fell 14.2%.
Revenue for the company's packaging films business, which constitutes 32.8% of total revenue, fell 26.8%, while the chemicals segment's revenue, which comprises 49.7%, fell 3.6%.
Analysts at brokerage Centrum, however, expect the earnings of chemicals companies, including SRF, to take a significant hit in fiscal 2024, owing to China dumping its products in India and the agrochemicals market being affected by El Nino and high-cost inventories. While demand in India has been good, the brokerage says that exports continue to be under pressure, which is expected to impact the performance of the entire chemicals and specialty chemicals sector.
