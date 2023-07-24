Home / Companies / Results / Chemicals & polymers firm SRF posts 41% fall in profit on lower sales

Chemicals & polymers firm SRF posts 41% fall in profit on lower sales

Revenue for the company's packaging films business, which constitutes 32.8% of total revenue, fell 26.8%, while the chemicals segment's revenue, which comprises 49.7%, fell 3.6%

Reuters Bengaluru
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian chemicals and polymers maker SRF on Monday reported a 41% fall in first-quarter profit due to lower sales in its chemicals and packaging films businesses.

Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 3.59 billion rupees ($43.86 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 6.08 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

SRF's total revenue from operations for the quarter fell 14.2%.

Revenue for the company's packaging films business, which constitutes 32.8% of total revenue, fell 26.8%, while the chemicals segment's revenue, which comprises 49.7%, fell 3.6%.

For further highlights, click

KEY CONTEXT
 
Analysts at IDBI Capital say the Indian chemicals sector is poised for growth and has the potential to become a $1 trillion industry by 2040, with an compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8-10% over 2021-2040.

Analysts at brokerage Centrum, however, expect the earnings of chemicals companies, including SRF, to take a significant hit in fiscal 2024, owing to China dumping its products in India and the agrochemicals market being affected by El Nino and high-cost inventories. While demand in India has been good, the brokerage says that exports continue to be under pressure, which is expected to impact the performance of the entire chemicals and specialty chemicals sector.

PEER COMPARISON
 
Valuation Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment (next 12 months) months) RIC PE EV/EBI Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div TDA growth growth rating* analysts price yield target** (%) SRF Ltd SRFL.NS 25.55 15.83 12.75 12.60 Buy 25 0.76 0.33 Navin Fluorine NAFL.NS 40.84 27.08 30.62 32.25 Buy 22 0.85 0.27 International Ltd PI Industries PIIL.NS 35.62 25.88 22.50 19.99 Buy 22 0.93 0.27 Ltd UPL Ltd UPLL.NS NULL 5.74 6.95 19.95 Buy 21 0.70 1.58 * Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from Refinitiv
-- $1 = 81.8555 rupees

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Also Read

SRF hits over 2-month low; slips 10% in three days on heavy volumes

India's SRF beats Q3 profit view on strong demand in chemical business

SRF posts 7% fall in profit on packaging margin hit in Jan-Mar quater

India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Relaxo Footwears reports surge by 46% in Q1 profit on higher demand

JLR India retail sales double to 1,048 units in best-ever Q1 showing

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q1 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 326 crore

HDFC AMC Q1 results: Net profit up 51.98%, revenue from ops rises 10.15%

TVS Motor Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 42.2% to Rs 434.3 crore

Topics :SRFQ1 resultssales

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story