JLR India retail sales double to 1,048 units in best-ever Q1 showing

Jaguar Land Rover India saw its sales double during the June quarter retailing 1,048 units.

The luxury car maker said that this was its best ever first quarter sales performance with a growth of 102 percent compared to the same period last year, riding on a 209 percent growth in the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Defender sales.

“The three models continue to see sustained demand, contributing 78 percent of the current order book,” JLR India said in a statement without divulging the exact numbers.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said that Q1FY24 was record sales with volumes doubling as compared to Q1FY23.

In the first six months of the year luxury car sales have been strong.

JLR India rival Mercedes Benz India clocks its best-ever H1 sales in Jan-June 2023 period selling 8528 units in retail, up 13 percent over 7573 units during the same period last year. In the first half of the calendar year BMW India car sales jumped by five per cent to 5,867 units. Another German peer Audi India has said that it has retailed 3474 units between January-June 2023, growing by 97 percent YoY.

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport were launched in the second half of 2022-23. The company claimed that thanks to strong demand for these vehicles, its order book for Q1FY24 grew by 88 percent year on year (YoY). “The current order book covers for more than six months of sales and is witnessing a consistent increase month-on-month,” JLR said.

At the same time, the company’s pre-owned business grew by 137 percent in the first quarter of FY24, it said.

JLR India has commenced bookings for the Range Rover Velar, slated for a launch later this year.

JLR global wholesales grew by 30 per cent in the June quarter of 2023 to 93253 units (excluding China JV), while the retail sales grew by 29 per cent YoY to 101,994 units riding on improved supply of electronic chips and improvement in supply constraints. Wholesales were down slightly by one percent compared to the previous quarter ending March 2023, reflecting shipping schedules, while production was up quarter on quarter, the company had said earlier this month. Global retail sales, on the other hand, were broadly flat sequentially– down one percent compared to the previous quarter ending March 31, 2023.