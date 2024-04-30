Home / Companies / Results / Cholamandalam Investment Q4 result: Profit rises 25% to Rs 1,065 crore

Cholamandalam Investment Q4 result: Profit rises 25% to Rs 1,065 crore

The Murugappa Group firm had earned a consolidated profit of Rs 855 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Tuesday reported a 24.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,065 crore for the March quarter on account of an increase in core business.

The Murugappa Group firm had earned a consolidated profit of Rs 855 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the quarter, the company's total income increased to Rs 5,499 crore as against Rs 3,835 crore a year ago, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 4,938 crore during the period under review from Rs 3,499 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expense rose to Rs 4,071 crore compared to Rs 2,672 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

The board recommended a final dividend of 70 paise per share (35 per cent per share of face value of Rs 2 each) for the year ended March 2024, it said.

On the asset quality side, the company's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reduced to 3.54 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2024, from 4.63 per cent by the end of March 2023.

Net NPAs also came down to 2.32 per cent of the advances from 3.11 per cent at the end of 2023.

Provision Coverage Ratio climbed to 35.18 per cent as against 33.77 per cent at the end of March 2023.

Also Read

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated Q2 PAT at Rs 888.03 cr

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated Q3 PAT at Rs 1,027 cr

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q2 result: Profit up 35% to Rs 762 cr

Cholamandalam General Insurance records Rs 7,598 cr gross written premium

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

Adani Total Gas Q4 results: Profit rises 59% to Rs 165 cr, revenue up at 5%

REC Q4 results: Profit up 34% at Rs 4,016 crore, net income rises 42%

Castrol India's Q1 profit rises on new product launches, resilient demand

Star Health Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 142 crore

Exide Q4 results: Net profit up 2.56% at Rs 184.74 cr, revenue rises 13.49%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cholamandalam InvestmentQ4 ResultsInvestment

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story