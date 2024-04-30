Home / Companies / Results / Castrol India's Q1 profit rises on new product launches, resilient demand

Castrol India's Q1 profit rises on new product launches, resilient demand

Revenue from operations grew 2.4% to Rs 13.25 billion , despite soft consumer demand initially in the quarter, Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Engine oil maker Castrol India reported a 6.8% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by new product launches and resilient demand for its automobile lubrication products.

The company, in which oil major BP has a 51% stake, said profit after tax rose to Rs 2.16 billion (nearly $26 million) in the January-March quarter, from Rs 2.03 billion a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A significant rise in sales of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles during the quarter along with steady demand from existing vehicles benefited Castrol, which derives more than 80% of its revenue from automobile lubricants.

The company, which also manufactures industrial lubricants like turbine oils, said in a statement that the launch of new products significantly expanded its market share across segments.

Revenue from operations grew 2.4% to Rs 13.25 billion , despite soft consumer demand initially in the quarter, Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said.

Total expenses grew 2.9%, as compared to a roughly 9% growth a year earlier, while the cost of raw materials and packing materials stayed flat in the quarter.

Castrol India's shares closed 0.6% down ahead of its results. They have risen 17.3% so far this year, while those of smaller peer Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd have jumped 43.2%. 

Also Read

Castrol India soars 9%; hits seven-year high on heavy volumes

Castrol India Q3 results: Net profit rises 4% at Rs 194 cr on steady demand

Castrol Q4 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 242 crore on healthy demand

Tech picks: JK Lakshmi, Castrol can rally up to 20%, says HDFC Securities

Sunflower oil imports hit second-highest level as palm oil retreats

Star Health Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 142 crore

Exide Q4 results: Net profit up 2.56% at Rs 184.74 cr, revenue rises 13.49%

Bottler Coca Cola HBC beats revenue estimate for Q1 on strong demand

P&G Hygiene and Health Q3 profit falls 6.5% to Rs 154.4 cr, sales up 13.5%

Havells India Q4 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 447 cr, revenue rises 12%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Castrol India oil companiesQ1 results

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story