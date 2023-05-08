Home / Companies / Results / Coal India Ltd shares slumps nearly 2% as Q4 profit drops to 17.7%

Coal India Ltd shares slumps nearly 2% as Q4 profit drops to 17.7%

Shares of Coal India Ltd ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday after the company reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coal India Ltd shares slumps nearly 2% as Q4 profit drops to 17.7%

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Coal India Ltd ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday after the company reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit.

The stock dipped 1.87 per cent to settle at Rs 232.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3 per cent to Rs 230.

On the NSE, it fell 1.83 per cent to finish at Rs 233.05 per share.

In terms of volume, 3.73 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 97.11 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, on Sunday reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit on higher provision made for wage revision of employees.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,527.62 crore, or Rs 8.98 per share, in the January-March quarter as compared to Rs 6,715 crore, or Rs 10.86 a share earning in the same period a year back, according to the company's filing with stock exchanges.

The company said salaries for non-executives are due for revision from July 1, 2021 and pending finalisation of a wage agreement with unions, a provision of Rs 5,870.16 crore has been made in the quarter.

Also Read

TVS SCS extends contract with Dennis Eagle for UK aftermarket services

Faster Green Card for Indians? All you need to know about the new EAGLE Act

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Exide profit at Rs 180.12 cr in Q4 FY23, number below analyst expectation

Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 48% to Rs 1,520 crore as NII rises 29%

Indian Bank's Q4 profit up 47% to Rs 1,447 cr, driven by fall in bad loan

Exide posts Rs 181 crore Q4 net profit; revenue at Rs 3,677 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions' Q4 profit after tax rises to Rs 428 cr

Topics :Q4 ResultsCoal India

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story