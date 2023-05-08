Home / Companies / Results / CG Power and Industrial Solutions' Q4 profit after tax rises to Rs 428 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions' Q4 profit after tax rises to Rs 428 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose multi-fold to Rs 428.22 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of increased income

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CG Power and Industrial Solutions' Q4 profit after tax rises to Rs 428 cr

May 08 2023
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose multi-fold to Rs 428.22 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of increased income.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 111.65 crore for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income surged to Rs 1,917.05 crore from Rs 1,492.77 crore in January-March FY22.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,654.63 crore from Rs 1,358.03 crore a year ago.

CG Power is an engineering conglomerate with diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions.

Q4 Results

May 08 2023

