Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

Food aggregator platform Zomato on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 176 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), up almost 5x from Rs 36 crore a year ago. Profits, however, declined sequentially by 30 per cent from Rs 253 crore in Q1.

Zomato’s revenue from operations rose 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2, up from Rs 2,848 crore a year ago. It had reported a revenue of Rs 4,206 in the previous quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenses for the Gurugram-based food delivery firm increased to Rs 4,783 crore in the quarter ended September, up from Rs 4,203 a quarter ago and Rs 3,039 a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, Zomato’s gross order value (GOV) across its business-to-consumer (B2C) verticals – food delivery, quick commerce and Goiout – improved by 55 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,670 crore in Q2FY25.

“On the profitability front, consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by Rs 289 crore Y-o-Y to Rs 330 crore in Q2FY25, driven by improvement in margins across all our businesses,” Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer (CFO), Zomato, said in a letter to shareholders.

Zomato’s cash balance reduced by Rs 1,726 crore as compared to the previous quarter on account of the deal consideration – of Rs 2,014 crore – for the acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business.

The company has also received approval from its board of directors to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

“For the purpose of giving effect to the above proposed issuance of equity shares, the Board has constituted and authorised the fund raising committee of the Board, to decide the structure, form of issuance, price, discounts, terms and conditions thereof and all other matters related thereto,” the company said in a regulatory filing.