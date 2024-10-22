Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

The company has also received approval from its board of directors to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore via QIP of equity shares

Zomato
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food aggregator platform Zomato on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 176 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), up almost 5x from Rs 36 crore a year ago. Profits, however, declined sequentially by 30 per cent from Rs 253 crore in Q1.

Zomato’s revenue from operations rose 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2, up from Rs 2,848 crore a year ago. It had reported a revenue of Rs 4,206 in the previous quarter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Total expenses for the Gurugram-based food delivery firm increased to Rs 4,783 crore in the quarter ended September, up from Rs 4,203 a quarter ago and Rs 3,039 a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, Zomato’s gross order value (GOV) across its business-to-consumer (B2C) verticals – food delivery, quick commerce and Goiout – improved by 55 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,670 crore in Q2FY25.

“On the profitability front, consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by Rs 289 crore Y-o-Y to Rs 330 crore in Q2FY25, driven by improvement in margins across all our businesses,” Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer (CFO), Zomato, said in a letter to shareholders.

Zomato’s cash balance reduced by Rs 1,726 crore as compared to the previous quarter on account of the deal consideration – of Rs 2,014 crore – for the acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business.

The company has also received approval from its board of directors to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy Q2 results: Net profit up nearly 39% to Rs 515 crore

Paytm posts Rs 928 cr profit in Q2 after selling ticketing unit to Zomato

SRF Q2 results: Net profit falls 33% to Rs 201.42 cr on higher expenses

ICICI Securities Q2FY25 results: Profit surges 25% to Rs 529 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr


“For the purpose of giving effect to the above proposed issuance of equity shares, the Board has constituted and authorised the fund raising committee of the Board, to decide the structure, form of issuance, price, discounts, terms and conditions thereof and all other matters related thereto,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zomato Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 176 crore, misses estimates

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Zomato likely to post robust Q2 nos with 7x increase in PAT, say analysts

Karnataka plans 1-2% levy on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber

Zomato share price drops 5% on BSE on Friday; QIP, Q2 results in focus

Topics :ZomatoQ2 resultsonline food delivery

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story