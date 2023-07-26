Home / Companies / Results / Colgate-Palmolive Q1FY24 results: PAT at 30.5 % YoY at Rs 273.7 crore

Colgate-Palmolive Q1FY24 results: PAT at 30.5 % YoY at Rs 273.7 crore

Net sales growth of 10.8 per cent YoY at Rs 1,314.7 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
Display of Colgate toothpaste is seen on store shelf. Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd reported net profit after tax (NPAT) growth of 30.5 per cent at Rs 273.7 crore year-on-year (YoY) in the quarter that ended in June 2023 (Q1FY24), compared to Rs 209.7 crore from the same period last year.  Sequentially, the company reported a 13 per cent decline in net profit from Rs 316 crore in Q4FY23.

Q1FY24 also witnessed a net sales growth of 10.8 per cent YoY at Rs 1,314.7 crore. This was a small decline of two per cent from Rs 1,341.6 crore in the previous quarter that ended in March 2023.
 
The company has re-launched of its flagship brand, Colgate Strong Teeth and domestic sales have also increased. 
 
Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “While the domestic sales grew at 12.3 per cent compared to the same quarter of last year, toothpaste sales recorded a high double digits growth. We are also seeing early signs of recovery in rural markets and remain optimistic about continued improvement.”

Also Read

HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore

Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs

SIS logs 8% rise in net profit to Rs 90 cr aided by increase in revenue

Tech Mahindra Q1FY24 net profit down by 38.8% YoY at Rs 692.5 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 50% jump in Q1 profit on robust domestic demand

Triveni Engineering Q1 consolidated net profit up marginally at Rs 67.61 cr

Tata Consumers Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 285.45 cr; revenue up 11.5%

Topics :Colgate-Palmolive IndiaQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story