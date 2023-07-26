Home / Companies / Results / Jindal Stainless posts 50% jump in Q1 profit on robust domestic demand

Jindal Stainless posts 50% jump in Q1 profit on robust domestic demand

Domestic sales grew 54% year-on-year owing to the pre-festive season demand, which picked up in consumer segments, the company said in a statement

Reuters
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Jindal Stainless reported a near-50% rise in its first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong domestic demand.

The company - the biggest stainless steel maker in India by volumes - posted a consolidated net profit of 7.46 billion rupees ($91 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to 4.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Jindal, which makes stainless steel products for sectors like transportation and construction, said revenue from operations rose 25.4% to 101.84 billion rupees for the quarter.

Domestic sales grew 54% year-on-year owing to the pre-festive season demand, which picked up in consumer segments, the company said in a statement.

Rival JSW Steel reported a nearly three-fold jump in first-quarter profit on higher demand from infrastructure projects, while Tata Steel saw a 92% slump in quarterly profits.

Shares of Jindal, a constituent of India's Nifty metals index closed 1.12% higher ahead of its results, while the index closed 0.32% higher.

($1 = 81.9910 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Triveni Engineering Q1 consolidated net profit up marginally at Rs 67.61 cr

Tata Consumers Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 285.45 cr; revenue up 11.5%

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 net profit falls 17.8% to Rs 110 cr

REC posts 21% rise in Q1 profit aided by interest income on loan assets

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

Topics :Jindal Stainless SteelQ1 resultssteel demand

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story