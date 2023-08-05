Computer Age Management reports Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 75.67 cr

Computer Age Management Services Ltd has reported a consolidated profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 75.67 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The company, one of the largest registrar and transfer agents in the mutual fund industry, has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 64.60 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated profit was at Rs 284.63 crore.

Total consolidated revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,709.77 crore from Rs 2,410.82 crore registered year ago.

For the full year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated total revenue was at Rs 9,986.40 crore.

"The Indian mutual fund industry grew by 6.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to reach Rs 43.8 trillion in AAUM and is well-positioned for future growth. Our assets under management grew by 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, ahead of the industry, to cross the Rs 30 trillion mark," company Managing Director Anuj Kumar said.

"We also had a higher share in net sales in both the equity and debt segments, at 99 per cent and 78 per cent respectively. This has contributed to our mutual fund assets under management share increasing quarter-on-quarter from 68.3 per cent to 68.7 per cent," he said.