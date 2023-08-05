Home / Companies / Results / Computer Age Management reports Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 75.67 cr

Computer Age Management reports Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 75.67 cr

Total consolidated revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,709.77 crore from Rs 2,410.82 crore registered year ago

Press Trust of India Chennai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Computer Age Management Services Ltd has reported a consolidated profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 75.67 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The company, one of the largest registrar and transfer agents in the mutual fund industry, has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 64.60 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated profit was at Rs 284.63 crore.

Total consolidated revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,709.77 crore from Rs 2,410.82 crore registered year ago.

For the full year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated total revenue was at Rs 9,986.40 crore.

"The Indian mutual fund industry grew by 6.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to reach Rs 43.8 trillion in AAUM and is well-positioned for future growth. Our assets under management grew by 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, ahead of the industry, to cross the Rs 30 trillion mark," company Managing Director Anuj Kumar said.

"We also had a higher share in net sales in both the equity and debt segments, at 99 per cent and 78 per cent respectively. This has contributed to our mutual fund assets under management share increasing quarter-on-quarter from 68.3 per cent to 68.7 per cent," he said.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

Bank of Baroda Q1FY24 proft rises 87.7% on growth in net interest income

Kilburn Engineering reports 145% surge in PAT to Rs 7.09 crore in Q1

JK Tyre & Industries Q1 PAT jumps four-fold to Rs 153.87 cr, revenue up 2%

Britannia Industries' net profit up 35.6% as margins expanded in Q1

M&M Q1 PAT up 60% to Rs 3,508 cr on strong auto performance, revenue up 19%

Topics :Q1 resultscompanyMutual Funds

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story