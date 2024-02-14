Home / Companies / Results / Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit falls 3.1% to Rs 85.45 crore

Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit falls 3.1% to Rs 85.45 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 88.19 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing

Revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, which it had acquired earlier last year, was Rs 234.06 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3.1 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 85.45 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 88.19 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, its revenue from operations rose 11.63 per cent to Rs 1,692.69 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,516.21 crore in the year-ago period.

CGCEL's total expenses increased 12.22 per cent to Rs 1,596.90 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The total consolidated income surged 11.17 per cent to Rs 1,709.36 crore.

In the December 2023 quarter, CGCEL's revenue from the electric consumer durables segment jumped 18.54 per cent to Rs 1,209.27 crore.

However, revenue from lighting products was flat at Rs 249.36 crore.

Revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, which it had acquired earlier last year, was Rs 234.06 crore.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 285.65 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Crompton Greaves Q2 results: Net profit declines 23% at Rs 101 cr

Blue Star Q3 results: Profit jumps to Rs 100 cr on strong festive demand

With localisation, electronics manufacturing to be $115 bn in 2024: Report

India's electronics exports surpass $20 billion, iPhone dominates surge

Electric cargo three-wheeler vehicle Greaves Eltra launched: Details here

Orient Green Company Q3 results: Loss at Rs 20 crore, income at Rs 38 cr

GVK Power Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 77 crore, income more than halves

Gland Pharma Q3 results: Net porfit at Rs 192 cr, revenue at Rs 1,545 cr

PC Jeweller Q3 results: Loss widens to Rs 198 crore, revenue down 95%

Muthoot Finance Q3 results: Net profit up 23% owing to higher gold prices

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Crompton GreavesQ3 resultsElectronics

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story