CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 cr, NPAs declines to 1.22%

CSB Bank on Monday posted a 4 per cent decline in its profit at Rs 150 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The Kerala-based private sector bank had earned a net profit of Rs 156 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 887 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 682 crore in the same period last year, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 762 crore, as against Rs 592 crore in the third quarter of previous year.

As regards, asset quality, gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 1.22 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2023, from 1.45 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.31 per cent, from 0.42 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.