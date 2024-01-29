Home / Companies / Results / CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 cr, NPAs declines to 1.22%

CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 cr, NPAs declines to 1.22%

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 762 crore, as against Rs 592 crore in the third quarter of previous year

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
CSB Bank on Monday posted a 4 per cent decline in its profit at Rs 150 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The total income increased to Rs 887 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 682 crore in the same period last year, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As regards, asset quality, gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 1.22 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2023, from 1.45 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.31 per cent, from 0.42 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Topics :CSB BankBanking sectorQ3 resultsIndian banking sector

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

