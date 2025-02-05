Cummins India Q3 results: PAT climbs 12% to Rs 558 cr on steady demand

Cummins India reported a 12 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by steady demand for its power generators.

The company, a unit of US-based truck engine maker Cummins, said its profit climbed to Rs 558 crore (about $64 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from Rs 499 crore a year earlier.

Its overall sales rose 22 per cent to Rs 3,052 crore.

Cummins is best known for its truck engines, but counts power generators, or gensets as its top business in India. Sales of engines and power generators accounted for the company's entire revenue in the third quarter.

Analysts say the company has benefited from a transition to more emission-stringent diesel gensets.

Cummins India's shares closed about 3 per cent higher on Wednesday after its parent forecast double-digit revenue growth for the unit in 2024.