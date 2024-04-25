Home / Companies / Results / Cyient Q4 results: Net profit rise 15.9% at Rs 189 crore, revenue up 6.3%

Cyient Q4 results: Net profit rise 15.9% at Rs 189 crore, revenue up 6.3%

The company's digital, engineering and technology segment accounted for 80% of its overall revenue

Cyient
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Cyient reported bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as engineering and technology, its largest segment, benefited from continued client spending.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's $254 billion IT sector has been struggling in recent quarters as clients cut spending on non-essential projects.

However, engineering and tech services companies such as Cyient have been able to tide over as they focus on providing services to the transportation, mining and energy sectors, whereas larger IT services firms, including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, mainly cater to sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Analysts expect Cyient's deal wins in the fourth quarter from Airbus and Deutsche Aircraft to help its maintain engineering and technology growth in the aerospace segment in fiscal 2025.

BY THE NUMBERS

Consolidated revenue rose 6.3% to Rs 1,861 crore ($223.4 million) in the January-March period, beating analysts' estimate of 17.27 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
 

The company's digital, engineering and technology segment accounted for 80% of its overall revenue.

Net profit climbed 15.9% to Rs 189 crore for the period.

GRAPHIC

KEY QUOTES

"For FY25, our order book looks strong and we will continue to focus and invest on strengthening our intelligent engineering and technology solutions across key industries and megatrends," Managing Director Krishna Bodanapu said.

"We are also confident that our presence in key industry verticals through our balanced portfolio will help us deliver balanced outcomes in the evolving market and geo-political uncertainties."

 

 

Also Read

Cyient DLM stock surges 13% on strong Q4 show; upbeat FY25 outlook

Cyient Q3 results: Profit drops 2% to Rs 153 crore, narrows guidance

IT engineering firms, LTTS, and Cyient struggle with high attrition rates

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 17.41 crore, expenses jump 6%

L&T Technology Q4 result: Revenue rises 7% aided by strong deal wins

Bajaj Finance Ltd Q4 results: Net profit up 21% at 3,824 cr, revenue up 34%

Embassy REIT Q4 results: Net operating income up at 13% to Rs 766 cr

Harley-Davidson quarterly profit declines by 23% owing to slow demand

SBI General Insurance result: Net profit jumps 30.4% to Rs 240 cr in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cyient LimitedcyientIT sectorIndia's IT sectorQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story