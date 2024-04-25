Home / Companies / Results / SBI General Insurance result: Net profit jumps 30.4% to Rs 240 cr in FY24

SBI General Insurance result: Net profit jumps 30.4% to Rs 240 cr in FY24

The non-life subsidiary of State Bank of India had recorded a net profit of Rs 184 crore in the previous financial year

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI General Insurance on Thursday reported a 30.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 240 crore for the financial year ended March 2024.
 
The non-life subsidiary of State Bank of India had recorded a net profit of Rs 184 crore in the previous financial year.
 
The company also demonstrated strong growth in overall business clocking a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 12,731 crore, registering a growth of 17 per cent over the previous year, SBI General Insurance said in a statement.
 
The diverse product portfolio, distribution reach, brand and cost optimization has helped deliver these numbers, it said.
 
"The retail business led by Motor and Health have shown strong growth. SBI General Insurance continues to be No. 1 in the Personal Accident segment in the private market, along with its strong presence in various lines of business including Health, Home, Crop, Commercial and Motor," it claimed.
 
Its solvency ratio stood at 2.25, signifying its strong financial position against the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times, it said.
 
Commenting on the performance, SBI General MD and CEO Kishore Kumar Poludasu said, the company has been consistently growing faster than the market.
 
"As we strive to the objective of making insurance available to all, we remain committed to creating simple value-oriented products that leverage the trust customers have in our brand," he said.

ALSO READ: SBI Card introduces inaugural travel-centric core credit card 'MILES'


 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: All you need to know before appearing for exam

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 announced at sbi.co.in; all details inside

IndusInd Bank Q4 result: PAT up 15% to Rs 2,349 cr on healthy loan growth

Welspun Living Q4 results: Net Profit increases 16% to Rs 146 crore

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Net profit drops 40% at Rs 661 cr; income down 5%

ACC Q4 results: PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 749 crore, revenue up 13%

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,369 cr, revenue down 6%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SBI Life InsuranceInsurance SectorInsurance industry

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story