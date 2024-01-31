Dabur Q3 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 514 cr on rural biz growth

Indian FMCG major Dabur on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent increase in net profit from the year-ago period to Rs 514.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, recording an uptick in its rural business.

Bloomberg analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a net profit of Rs 516.2 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 475.9 crore in the same period last year.

The maker of Real fruit juices and Hajmola candy saw that its rural business outpaced its urban business in the last quarter on the back of a growing distribution system in rural areas.

“Moderating inflation coupled with buoyant consumer sentiments and our focused investment in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped demand from the hinterland bounce back for Dabur. Rural demand for Dabur grew 200 basis points ahead of urban,” said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India, in the earnings release.

"We have been investing in growing our rural footprint, which has expanded by 17,000 villages in the current financial year from 100,000 to 117,000. We are working towards ending this year with a rural coverage of 1.2 lakh villages," he added.

Despite the delay in the onset of winters slightly impacting the healthcare and winter portfolio, the homegrown FMCG company recorded an organic volume growth of 4 per cent. Meanwhile, its volume growth, including Badshah masala, came at 6 per cent.

The company’s net sales rose 7 per cent to Rs 3,255.06 crore from Rs 3,043.17 crore in the same period last year. “This was driven by steady performance of both the home and personal care and foods and beverages business,” the company stated in a release.

Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation, and tax) rose 11.9 per cent to Rs 794.8 crore from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, ad spends in the quarter marked a 36 per cent growth in the consolidated business.

Dabur's digestives business ended the quarter with over 15 per cent growth, while the ayurvedic ethicals business grew by nearly 7 per cent. Its toothpaste business ended the quarter with an industry-leading over 8 per cent jump, backed by toothpaste volume growth of 5 per cent.

Dabur India’s international business, meanwhile, reported a growth of 11.7 per cent in Constant Currency terms.