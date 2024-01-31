Home / Companies / Results / Adani Group's Ambuja Cements profit misses estimates on lower volumes

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements profit misses estimates on lower volumes

Ambuja's consolidated volumes increased 2.9% to 14.1 million metric tons in the October-December period, lower than the 5.5% growth estimated by Jefferies

Ambuja cements (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:26 PM IST
India's Ambuja Cements reported a lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter on Wednesday, as price hikes failed to outweigh lower volumes, sending its shares down 3.6 per cent.
 
The Adani Group-owned cement maker's profit after tax rose 39 per cent to 5.14 billion rupees ($61.9 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, falling short of average analysts' estimates of 6.21 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
 

Cement prices on an average rose 2.5 per cent sequentially during the quarter across the country but were unable to outweigh a slowdown in demand, beleaguered by state elections and labour shortages, analysts noted.
 
Ambuja's consolidated volumes increased 2.9 per cent to 14.1 million metric tons in the October-December period, lower than the 5.5 per cent growth estimated by Jefferies.
 
Higher cement prices boosted the company's revenue by 7.5 per cent to 44.4 billion rupees. The company's power and fuel costs fell 29 per cent on higher use of domestic coal.

Purchase of low-cost petcoke in the past few weeks would help to further optimise fuel costs in the coming quarters, Ambuja added.
 
However, rivals UltraTech Cement and ACC beat their respective profit estimates on price hikes and sustained infrastructure demand earlier this month.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

