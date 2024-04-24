Home / Companies / Results / Dalmia Bharat Q4 results: Net profit declines to Rs 315 cr, beats estimates

Dalmia Bharat Q4 results: Net profit declines to Rs 315 cr, beats estimates

Cement makers usually report strong sales volumes in the March quarter as they lower prices to clear year-end inventory backlogs

Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Indian cement maker Dalmia Bharat reported a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher sales volume helped offset the rollback in pricing.

Consolidated net profit fell to 3.15 billion rupees (nearly $38 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 5.89 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts, on average, estimated the company to report a profit of 2.89 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.
 

The company's revenue from operations climbed 10% to 43.07 billion rupees.

Cement makers usually report strong sales volumes in the March quarter as they lower prices to clear year-end inventory backlogs. Analysts also expected lower fuel costs and a decline in domestic coke prices to help offset weak cement prices.

Cement prices declined about 5% quarter-over-quarter in India.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

