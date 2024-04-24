Home / Companies / Results / DCB Bank Q4 result: PAT up 10% at Rs 156 cr, total income at Rs 1,581 cr

DCB Bank Q4 result: PAT up 10% at Rs 156 cr, total income at Rs 1,581 cr

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,581 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, from Rs 1,302 crore a year ago

Shares of DCB Bank closed at Rs 136.45, up 10.17 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
Private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 156 crore in the March quarter, registering a 9.85 per cent jump over the year-ago period.

The bank had reported a profit Rs 142 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,581 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, from Rs 1,302 crore a year ago.
 

For full 2023-24 fiscal, DCB Bank's net profit stood at Rs 536 crore, a jump of 15 per cent in the year-ago period.

In 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit stood at Rs 466 crore.

The bank's Board of Directors at its meeting on Wednesday also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of DCB Bank closed at Rs 136.45, up 10.17 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

Topics :DCB bankBanksBanking sector

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

