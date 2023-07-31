Home / Companies / Results / Petronet LNG Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 789 cr YoY; revenue down 18%

Petronet LNG Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 789 cr YoY; revenue down 18%

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 11,802.79 crore, compared to Rs 14,405.58 crore YoY

The standalone net profit of Petronet LNG Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 12.6 per cent to Rs 789.85 crore, compared to Rs 700.90 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 28.5 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 614.25 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 11,656.05 crore, compared to Rs 14,263.82 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a fall of 18.28 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 15.98 per cent. It was Rs 13,873.93 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 11,802.79 crore, compared to Rs 14,405.58 crore YoY. This is a fall of 18.06 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was down 15.86 per cent. It was Rs 14,027.68 crore in Q4FY23.

