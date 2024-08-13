TAC Infosec Q1 results: PAT up 94% at Rs 2.32 cr on rise in customer base

Cybersecurity vulnerability management firm TAC InfoSec on Tuesday reported a 94.45 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter, mainly due to an increase in customer base and ongoing global market expansion. TAC InfoSec (TAC Security) reported total revenue of Rs 5.14 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25, reflecting a year-on-year increase of nearly 94 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TAC Security said it expanded its client base to 590. This growth is complemented by the company's expansion into 55 countries, up from 22 just one quarter ago, it said in a stock exchange filing.

"In Q1 FY25, several high-profile global brands, including Salesforce, AutoDesk, Nissan Motors, and Xerox, subscribed to TAC Security products," it said.

These new additions to the portfolio, alongside retained giants like Reliance ADA Group and an American Fortune 10 company, reflect the trust and confidence placed by major organisations in the company's cutting-edge cybersecurity offerings, it added.

"TAC Security on the right path to becoming the world's largest vulnerability management firm," said Trishneet Arora, founder, chairman and CEO of TAC InfoSec.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in February this year.

TAC Security said its client base spans multiple countries, including the US (421 clients), followed by India (40) and the UK (39).