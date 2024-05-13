Home / Companies / Results / DLF Q4 results: Net profit up 62% at Rs 920 cr, total income at Rs 2,316 cr

DLF Q4 results: Net profit up 62% at Rs 920 cr, total income at Rs 2,316 cr

Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a 62 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 920.71 crore in the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing sales.

Real estate
Total income grew to Rs 6,958.34 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 6,012.14 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a 62 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 920.71 crore in the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 570.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income rose to Rs 2316.70 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 1,575.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 2,727.09 crore from Rs 2,035.83 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 6,958.34 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 6,012.14 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

It has developed more than 158 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 340 million square feet. DLF Group has 215 million square feet of future development potential across residential and commercial segments.

DLF group is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties ( development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business). It has an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet with an annual rental income of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Realty firm DLF CFO Vivek Anand resigns, MD Tyagi given additional charge

Strong launch pipeline factored into realty major DLF's valuations

Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Varun Beverages Q4 results: Net profit rises 25.2% to Rs 537.3 crore

Zomato Q4 result: PAT Rs 175cr; fourth consecutive quarter of profit

Zomato Q4 results: Consolidated profit at Rs 175 crore, revenue up 73%

Varun Beverages Q1 results: Revenue up 11.3%, net profit at Rs 537 cr

Finolex Q4 results: PAT grows 2% to Rs 161 crore, total income up 8%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DLFQ4 Resultscorporate earningsReal Estate

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story