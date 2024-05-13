Home / Companies / Results / Varun Beverages Q1 results: Revenue up 11.3%, net profit at Rs 537 cr

Varun Beverages Q1 results: Revenue up 11.3%, net profit at Rs 537 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 4,397.98 crore as against Rs 3,952.59 crore in the year-ago period, it added

PepsiCo, Pepsi
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Varun Beverages Ltd, a franchise partner of PepsiCo, on Monday reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 547.98 crore in the first quarter ended March 2024.

The company, which follows a calendar year (January-December) of reporting, had posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 438.57 crore in the same quarter last year, Varun Beverages said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 4,397.98 crore as against Rs 3,952.59 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher in the quarter at Rs 3,609.76 crore compared to Rs 3,329.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Varun Beverages Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said despite a delay in the Holi festival by 17 days resulting in a delayed seasonality cycle, the company had a reasonably strong overall operational and financial performance in the first quarter of the year.

"We achieved a consolidated sales revenue growth of 10.9 per cent with a break up of volume growth of 7.2 per cent and net realisation per case growth of 3.5 per cent in Q1, reflecting an improved product mix in India and higher contributions from international markets," he added.

Consolidated sales volume grew by 7.2 per cent to 240.2 million cases in Q1 CY2024 from 224.1 million cases in Q1 CY2023, the company said.

For the calendar year 2024 season, the company has commissioned three greenfield production facilities -- Supa in Maharashtra on January 25, 2024; Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on April 13, 2024, and Khordha in Odisha on April 30, 2024, -- with an overall capex outlay of Rs 2,800 crore, it added.

The company's board has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in Zimbabwe to carry out the business of food products, the filing added.

Also Read

Cola, beverage, ice cream makers expect surge in sales as temperature soars

Varun Beverages to expand capacities of juices, value-added dairy items

Varun Beverages starts production of soft drinks at Gorakhpur facility

Varun Beverages Q4 result: Profits surge 77%, revenue at Rs 2,731 cr

PepsiCo India to invest Rs 1,266 crore to set up flavour facility in MP

Finolex Q4 results: PAT grows 2% to Rs 161 crore, total income up 8%

Eicher Motors' Q4 PAT rises 18%, Royal Enfield sales hit record high

Union Bank of India Q4 result: Net profit rises 18% on lower provisions

Piramal Pharma Q4 profit Jumps 102% to Rs 101.3 cr, FY24 revenue Up 18%

Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.3% to Rs 4,886 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Varun Beverages sharesVarun Beverages IPOVarun BeveragesPepsiCo snacksPepsico IndiaPepsiCo

First Published: May 13 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story