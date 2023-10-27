Home / Companies / Results / Drug firm Novartis reports 29% increase in net profit at Rs 23.68 cr

Drug firm Novartis reports 29% increase in net profit at Rs 23.68 cr

However, revenue from operations was down 22.41 per cent at Rs 78.76 crore as against Rs 101.52 crore, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Total expense was at Rs 63.21 crore, down 27.4 per cent | Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Drug firm Novartis India on Friday reported 29.04 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 23.68 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 18.35 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Novartis India.

However, revenue from operations was down 22.41 per cent at Rs 78.76 crore as against Rs 101.52 crore, it added.

Total expense was at Rs 63.21 crore, down 27.4 per cent.

Shares of Novartis India on Friday settled at Rs 684.50 apiece on BSE, up 6.06 per cent from the previous close.

Topics :Novartis IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

