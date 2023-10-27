Home / Companies / Results / Cipla profit rises 45% to Rs 1,156 cr, sales up 14.4% to Rs 6,590 cr in Q2

Cipla profit rises 45% to Rs 1,156 cr, sales up 14.4% to Rs 6,590 cr in Q2

Consolidated total revenue from the sale of products in the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,589.22 crore, up 14.41 per cent, as against Rs 5,759.28 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Pharmaceuticals firm Cipla Ltd on Friday reported a 44.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,155.37 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 797.41 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from the sale of products in the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,589.22 crore, up 14.41 per cent, as against Rs 5,759.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses in the September quarter were 8.43 per cent higher at Rs 5,260.24 crore as compared to Rs 4,851.13 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Total income of Cipla in the September quarter was at Rs 6,854.47 crore, up 15.17 per cent.

During the quarter, its revenue from pharmaceuticals was at Rs 6,452.54 crore, and from new ventures at Rs 263.77 crore.

Shares of Cipla Ltd were trading at Rs 1,179.70 on BSE on Friday, up 2.57 per cent from the previous close.

Topics :CiplaQ2 resultsPharma sector

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

