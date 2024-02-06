Home / Companies / Results / EIH Q3 results: Net profit up 54.6% to Rs 229.9 crore, income up 27.6%

EIH Q3 results: Net profit up 54.6% to Rs 229.9 crore, income up 27.6%

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 456.01 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 415.99 crore a year ago

Total income increased to Rs 769.87 crore, registering a growth of 27.6 per cent from Rs 603.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year
EIH Limited, the flagship company of luxury hotel chain The Oberoi Group, on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 229.94 crore in the third quarter ended December, up 54.6 per cent from Rs 151.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 769.87 crore, registering a growth of 27.6 per cent from Rs 603.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, a regulatory filing showed.

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 456.01 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 415.99 crore a year ago.

