Emami Q1 results: PAT rises 10.13% to Rs 150.6 cr on domestic market growth

Homegrown FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 10.13 per cent rise in its profit after tax to Rs 150.6 crore for the June 2024 quarter, led by volume growth in the domestic market and expansion in margins. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 136.75 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Emami's revenue from operations was up 9.73 per cent to Rs 906.07 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 825.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company's total expenses were Rs 689.56 crore, up 8.4 per cent in the June quarter of FY24.

Its total income, which includes other revenue, rose 9.9 per cent during the period under review to Rs 916.53 crore.

"Domestic Business also grew by 10 per cent with a healthy volume growth of 8.7 per cent," Emami said in its earning statement.

More From This Section

Modern trade, e-commerce and institutional channels continued to post strong growth, while general trade also rebounded to positive territory, it added.

"In Q1FY25, gross margins at 67.7 per cent expanded by 230 basis points. EBIDTA at Rs 216 crore grew strongly by 14 per cent, despite strong investments behind brands which led to a 21 per cent surge in A&P spends," it added.

Shares of Emami Ltd were trading at Rs 823.45 apiece on the BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close.