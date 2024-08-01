Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Arvind Fashions Q1 results: PAT at Rs 13.92 crore on strong revenue growth

Arvind Fashions Q1 results: PAT at Rs 13.92 crore on strong revenue growth

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) said in a regulatory filing

Arvind Limited, Arvind fashions limited, branded apparel, retail, engineering, textiles, retail business, anup engineering
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter was at Rs 954.84 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arvind Fashions Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.92 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024, aided by a strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter was at Rs 954.84 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 938.7 crore as compared to Rs 862.22 crore, the company said.

The strong Q1 results reflect an all-round financial performance under tough market conditions, said Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO of Arvind Fashions.

"As the demand environment improves, with our investment behind all the growth levers including expansion of retail sq. ft., we remain excited about AFL's journey ahead," he added.

In the previous year, Arvind Beauty Brands Retail Ltd (ABBRL) was acquired by Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Ltd and ceased to be a subsidiary of AFL from November 3, 2023.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Arvind Fashions Q4 results: Profit jumps two-fold to 24 cr, revenue up 4%

Arvind Fashions Q3 result: Revenue rises 5% to Rs 1,125 cr, shares down 9%

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Satwik-Chirag in action; Swapnil secures bronze

Decoded: What is 'Dark Tourism' and why has Kerala Police warned against it

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Topics :Arvind FashionsarvindBeauty market

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story