Arvind Fashions Q1 results: PAT at Rs 13.92 crore on strong revenue growth

Arvind Fashions Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.92 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024, aided by a strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter was at Rs 954.84 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 938.7 crore as compared to Rs 862.22 crore, the company said.