Home / Companies / Results / Five Star Business Finance Q4 results: PAT up 40% to Rs 236 crore

Five Star Business Finance Q4 results: PAT up 40% to Rs 236 crore

Total disbursements made during the quarter under review grew by 20 per cent to Rs 1,336 crore, from Rs 1,110 crore registered in the same period of last year

For the year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax grew by 39 per cent to Rs 836 crore from Rs 604 crore registered last financial year. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Non-banking finance company Five-Star Business Finance Ltd has recorded a 40 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the January-March 2024 quarter at Rs 236 crore.

The city-based company had registered a profit after tax at Rs 169 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total disbursements made during the quarter under review grew by 20 per cent to Rs 1,336 crore, from Rs 1,110 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax grew by 39 per cent to Rs 836 crore from Rs 604 crore registered last financial year.

Total disbursements for the year ending March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 9,641 crore, up by 39 per cent from Rs 6,915 crore registered year ago.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan said, "Q4 was a very strong quarter across the three aspects of quality, profitability and growth. During the quarter, we disbursed Rs 1,336 crore of loans as against Rs 1,209 crore during Q3 of FY2024, a sequential growth of 11 per cent. We added 40 branches during the Q4FY2024 leading to a strong branch network of 520 branches to deliver quality service to our customers," he said in a statement.

"We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 39 per cent year-on-year. Profit After tax for Q4FY2024 grew at 40 per cent as compared to Q4FY2023 and we closed with a full year PAT of Rs 836 crore.." he said.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Ambuja Cements Q4FY24 results: Net profit surges 64% to Rs 1,055 crore

Adani Energy Solutions' Q4 result: Net profit declines 13% to Rs 381 cr

Indus Towers Q4 results: PAT rises 32% to Rs 1,853 cr, revenue up 6.5%

Geojit Financial Q4 results: PAT rises 73% to Rs 52 cr, revenue up 79%

Fino Payments Bank Q4 results: Profit rises to Rs 25.21 cr, revenue up 24%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Five Star Business FinanceQ4 Results

First Published: May 01 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story