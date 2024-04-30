Home / Companies / Results / Geojit Financial Q4 results: PAT rises 73% to Rs 52 cr, revenue up 79%

The board of the company has also approved an investment of up to USD 1 million to establish an entity in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) for expanding capital market business

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2024
Geojit Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 73 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 52 crore in the March quarter.

The company had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period.

In the fourth quarter of the last financial year, the firm's consolidated revenue rose 79 per cent to Rs 209 crore. It was at Rs 117 crore a year ago, according to a release.

For fiscal 2023-24, its profit after tax jumped 48 per cent to Rs 149 crore.
 

At the end of March, the company's assets under custody and management stood at Rs 93,000 crore.

The board of the company has also approved an investment of up to USD 1 million to establish an entity in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) for expanding capital market business.

