Footwear retailer Metro Brands Q3 net profit declines 12.6% to Rs 98.78 cr

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Jan 18 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Footwear retail chain Metro Brands on Thursday reported a 12.57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 98.78 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.99 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Metro Brands Ltd (MBL).

However, its revenue from operations increased 6.14 per cent to Rs 635.50 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 598.71 crore in the year-ago period.

MBL's total expenses rose 11.77 per cent to Rs 515.53 crore in the December quarter.

In a separate filing, MBL said its board in a meeting held on Thursday declared an interim dividend at Rs 2.75 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each for the FY 2023-24.

Shares of Metro Brands on Thursday settled at Rs 1,202 on the BSE, down 1.98 per cent from the previous close.

Jan 18 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

