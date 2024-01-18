Home / Companies / Results / Tata Communications posts fastest quarterly revenue growth in 9 years

Tata Communications posts fastest quarterly revenue growth in 9 years

Revenue rose 24.4% to Rs 5,633 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Tata Group-owned Tata Communications reported its fastest quarterly revenue growth in nearly nine years on Thursday, boosted by strength in its mainstay data services business.
 
Revenue rose 24.4% to Rs 5,633 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company, which provides services such as data connections and cybersecurity to enterprises, logged its eighth straight jump in quarterly revenue.
 
Shares of the company closed 4.3% higher after the results. They fell 8.4% in the December-quarter after rising for two straight quarters.
 
Tata Communications has been focusing on growing its revenue over margins, partly through acquisitions in the past few quarters, as it seeks to grab a bigger share of the highly competitive market for cloud, networking services, media and entertainment.
 
Its margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) contracted to 20.1% from 23.8% a year earlier. Net profit fell 88.6% to Rs 44.81 crore due to a one-time charge.
 
Revenue from the data services segment, which contributes more than 80% to the total, climbed 28.3% on robust demand in its core connectivity and digital portfolio segments.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Communications launches cloud-based roaming lab for 5G trials

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss down to Rs 62 cr in Dec quarter

IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 17.3% to Rs 2,298 crore

South Indian Bank posts almost two-fold rise in Q3 profit at Rs 305.36 cr

IIFL Finance net profit rises 29% to Rs 545 crore in December quarter

Asian Paints Q3 PAT rises 35% to Rs 1,448 cr, net sales at Rs 9,103 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata CommunicationsQ3 resultscorporate earningsEarnings growth

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story