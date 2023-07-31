Home / Companies / Results / GAIL (India) Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 1,412 cr YoY; revenue down 14%

GAIL (India) Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 1,412 cr YoY; revenue down 14%

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 32,495.07 crore, compared to Rs 37,751.91 crore YoY

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The standalone net profit of GAIL (India) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a fall of 51.56 per cent to Rs 1,412 crore, compared to Rs 2 915,19 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 133.9 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 603.52 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 32,227.47 crore, compared to Rs 37,572.14 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a fall of 14.22 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 1.91 per cent. It was Rs 32,858.20 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 32,495.07 crore, compared to Rs 37,751.91 crore YoY. This is a fall of 13.92 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was down 4.07 per cent. It was Rs 33,875.39 crore in Q4FY23.

Last week, GAIL India and the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) signed an interconnection agreement to connect the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) of IGGL with the Barauni Guwahati Pipeline (BGPL) of GAIL.

The interconnection agreement will facilitate the connection of the NEGG with the BGPL at three locations — Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, and Baihata and Panikhaiti in Assam

Also Read

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

GAIL India rallies 5% in weak market; hits 8-month high on heavy volumes

GAIL signs advance pricing agreement with CBDT; first oil, gas PSU to do so

GAIL Q4 profit falls 77.5% to Rs 603 cr as Ukraine war weighs on gas supply

GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India on ethane sourcing

Adani Green Energy Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 322 crore

JTL Industries' Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 25 cr on higher revenues

IDFC First Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 61% YoY at Rs 765 cr

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 23% to Rs 4,907 cr in June quarter

IDFC FIRST Bank net profit increases by 61% at Rs 765 cr in June quarter

Topics :Gail (India)Q1 resultsBS Web ReportsMarkets

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story