Home / Companies / Results / GAIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 87% to Rs 2,442 crore

GAIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 87% to Rs 2,442 crore

In Q2 FY24, the company's consolidated revenue from operations fell 14.6 per cent to Rs 33,049 crore from Rs 38,728 crore in the year-ago period

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-run gas supplier GAIL on Tuesday reported an 87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,442 crore in the second quarter (July-September) of FY24, against Rs 1,304.6 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its net profit rose 36.2 per cent, up from Rs 1,793 crore. This was mainly on account of increased gas transmission volumes and higher transmission tariff realisation.

In Q2 FY24, the company's consolidated revenue from operations fell 14.6 per cent to Rs 33,049 crore from Rs 38,728 crore in the year-ago period. Also, the cumulative Rs 3,817 crore worth of net profit registered by the company in the first six months of the financial year continues to trail the Rs 4,452 crore registered in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Marketing of natural gas earned the company Rs 31,491 crore in Q2, 25 per cent lower than the Rs 42,303 crore earned in Q2 FY23. Gas marketing volumes decreased by 2 per cent to 96.96 MMSCMD (million standard cubic meters of gas per day), down from 98.84 MMSCMD in the previous quarter, the company said.

Meanwhile, natural gas transmission volume grew 3.4 per cent to 120.3 MMSCMD as against 116.33 MMSCMD and 108.23 MMSCMD in the preceding two quarters, it said. GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta believes the segment will continue to perform better.

He said performance during the quarter was constrained due to lower realisation in polymers and liquefied petroleum gas, which are expected to improve going forward. He further stated that the company has incurred a capital expenditure of around Rs 4,853 crore during the current half-year, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity to joint ventures, etc.

Liquid hydrocarbon sales increased by 7 per cent to 242 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) against 247 TMT and 230 TMT in the preceding two quarters. Similarly, polymer sales also increased to 168 TMT, up from 162 TMT and 118 TMT, respectively, in the preceding two quarters.

Also Read

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

GAIL Q4 profit falls 77.5% to Rs 603 cr as Ukraine war weighs on gas supply

Mahanagar Gas soars 7% as PAT more-than-doubles in Q2, margins expand

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

GAIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 45% to Rs 1,792 crore

GAIL Q2 results: Profit jumps 56% to Rs 2,404 cr, operational revenue down

Indian Oil Q2 results: Net profit soars to Rs 13,713 cr, beats expectations

Indian Oil posts Q2 profit vs yr-ago loss on strong refining margins

Arvind profit falls 36% in Sept qtr as textiles drag despite low costs

Mindspace REIT's Q2 net operating income jumps 18% to Rs 491 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GAIL resultsGAILQ2 resultsGAIL Indiagas suppliesGas plant

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story