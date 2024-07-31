GE T&D India on Wednesday reported a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 134.5 crore during the June 2024 quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 28.2 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's total income rose to Rs 970.1 crore from Rs 729.5 crore a year ago.

During the period under review, expenses stood at Rs 790.2 crore against Rs 690.9 crore in FY24.

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.