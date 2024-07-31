Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 results: Net profit triples to Rs 28 cr

renewable energy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has reported three-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 28.16 crore for June quarter FY25.

It had logged Rs 9.13 crore profit after tax (PAT) during April-June FY24, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Total revenue increased to Rs 236.35 crore from Rs 128.94 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its unexecuted order book stands at 2,191 MW, the company said adding the orders are to be executed between 9-12 months time.

Part of the Waaree Group, WRTL is a leading player in solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) business.


First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

