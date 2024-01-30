Home / Companies / Results / Gillette India Dec quarter results: Net profit rises 39.6% on better demand

Gillette India Dec quarter results: Net profit rises 39.6% on better demand

Reuters

Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
Gillette India, known for its shaving razors and Oral B toothbrushes, posted a 39.6% rise in its second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by increased demand and launch of more premium products.

Gillette India, in which consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co holds a majority stake, reported a profit of 1.04 billion rupees ($12.5 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 744.5 million rupees a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.4% for the quarter.

Gillette India also declared an interim dividend of 85 rupees per share for the financial year 2023-24, which includes a one-time special dividend of 40 rupees per share.

Gillette is capitalising on the changing consumer preferences in India in recent years, as a significant number of consumers, particularly the rising middle-class, favour branded products over unbranded local alternatives.

The surge in the company's second-quarter profit follows a single-digit growth in the previous quarter.

Rival Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 35.7% jump in the December-quarter profit, aided by healthy urban demand and a fall in expenses.

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

