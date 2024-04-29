Home / Companies / Results / Gillette India March quarter results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 99.09 crore

Gillette India March quarter results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 99.09 crore

Consumer goods makers are increasingly facing strong competition from smaller manufacturers who are better equipped to occupy shelf space due to declining commodity prices

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Gillette India posted a nearly 4% fall in third-quarter profit on Monday as stiff domestic competition dampened demand.

Gillette India, known for its Mach 3 brand of shaving razors, reported a profit of Rs 99.09 crore ($11.9 million) for the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 103 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from Gillette's core grooming segment, which accounts for 82% of the total, rose nearly 14% to Rs 558 crore, while the cost of raw materials consumed fell 6.3%.

Parent and consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co had raised its annual core profit forecast earlier in April, driven by price increases and resilient demand.

Gillette India's shares dipped 0.8% ahead of the results. It rose 1.2% in the March quarter, compared with a 5.3% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

